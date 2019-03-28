Paulo Costa Hurls Doping Accusations At Yoel Romero

Paulo Costa doesn’t appreciate Yoel Romero saying things that he heard regarding their canceled bout.

Costa and Romero were scheduled to meet on April 27 for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Florida. Costa was pulled from the card for unknown reasons. Romero said that he was hearing Costa failed a drug test. Costa and his manager quickly denied this.

Paulo Costa Fires Back At Yoel Romero

Costa took to his Instagram account to hurl doping accusations at Romero:

“Increasing my luck daily, definitely my opponents will not be happy. Soon very good news and my next fight, Romero don’t know what f*ck sh*t he says. I’m not [using] steroids, [I’ve] never doped like him.”

Romero had a run-in with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) back in 2016. It was determined that Romero had tainted supplements in his system and received a reduced suspension. “The Soldier of God” will meet Jacare Souza in a rematch to headline UFC on ESPN 3.