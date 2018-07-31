Paulo Costa Explains Why he Wants Yoel Romero to Miss Weight at UFC 230

Paulo Costa explains his reasoning for hoping Yoel Romero misses weight at UFC 230.

There are plans in place for Costa to go one-on-one with Romero at UFC 230 in November. In fact, it was announced on the UFC’s official Twitter page. Ariel Helwani later reported that the bout agreement hadn’t been signed and that nothing was official despite the announcement.

Paulo Costa Responds

Costa spoke to MMAFighting.com and said that while he signed the contract, Romero didn’t. He urged the former interim title challenger to “get up the courage” to sign the deal. It’ll be interesting to see if this bout does indeed materialize as planned.

There’s been a lot of talk regarding Yoel Romero’s weight cutting issues. “The Solider of God” failed to make weight for back-to-back title bouts. Romero couldn’t make the middleweight limit ahead of his bout with Luke Rockhold and the same can be said for his rematch with Robert Whittaker. It had gotten to the point where Romero planned to move up to light heavyweight.

Paulo Costa Explains Why He Wants Yoel Romero To Miss Weight

For Costa, he doesn’t mind if “The Solider of God” doesn’t hit the 185-pound target. In fact, he hopes Romero fails to make weight:

”The fact that he has trouble make weight cheers me up. It’s 20 percent more going to my pocket. Everything I want is him to miss weight. Get there heavy and give me my 20 or 30 percent. Thirty is even better. That’s all I want. Yoel Romero, eat a lot and get there heavy, please. I want your 30 percent.”

UFC 230 will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3. The only other bout on the card that has been announced is Jacare Souza vs. David Branch. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event.

Do you think Yoel Romero can keep his weight in check ahead of UFC 230?