Paulo Costa Eyes Becoming UFC Champ-Champ After Taking Out ‘Skinny Guy Adesanya’

Paulo Costa believes he’ll be the next champ-champ in the UFC.

Currently, Costa is the top contender at middleweight and his next fight should be against the champ, Israel Adesanya. The two already have a rivalry and the Brazilian is confident he’ll knock out the champ. After that, he says he wants Jon Jones.

“I believe I can take two belts, middleweight, and light heavyweight,” Costa told MMA Junkie. “I believe that. I’m very big, and it’s a little difficult to make 185, so I think I can take two belts to my country after my next fight.

“My plan is to move to light heavyweight very soon, quickly after my next fight if it’s possible. It depends who, if light heavyweight will have a great name like Jon Jones or not, it depends, but I’m not scared to fight against big guys.”

Although Adesanya and Jones have been taking shots at one another, Costa says he’ll actually act on his words. He also won’t need two years like he claims Adesanya does.

“Like the skinny guy Adesanya, he calls Jon Jones out, but when Jon Jones accepts, he says, ‘No I need two years to train,’ … so it’s not good,” Costa said. “Nobody can call something and when his challenge (is) accepted, he says, ‘No, not now.’ This is shameful (expletive). I won’t be that. I’m ready, if I want to fight in light heavyweight right now, I can do that. So I believe after this fight, I will move to the next step, on the next shot.”

In order for all that to happen, the first step will be Paulo Costa beating Israel Adesanya.