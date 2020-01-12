Paulo Costa: Israel Adesanya Is ‘Easier Than Uriah Hall’

Paulo Costa says he isn’t impressed with Israel Adesanya and even thinks he’d be an easier fight than Uriah Hall.

Costa is expected to sit on the sidelines for Adesanya’s first UFC middleweight title defense. Costa is recovering from surgery and “The Last Stylebender” claims he will put his gold on the line against Yoel Romero in March.

Costa Claims Adesanya Is Easier Fight Than Hall

Back in July 2018, Costa went one-on-one with Hall. While Hall had his moments, Costa was able to finish him via second-round TKO. Speaking to Combate, Costa said that he feels Adesanya would be an easier fight than Hall was (via Google Translate).

“I even think it’s good that the two fight, because I would like Romero to beat Adesanya, maybe by knockout, TKO, there on the ground and pound from beating him, and I can fight Romero again. Not having knocked out Romero was [bothersome]. All my fights before Romero ended in submission or knockout. There were 11 knockouts and one submission in 12 fights. So Romero was the only one I didn’t knock out and I want to fight again to knock [him] out. Adesanya is indifferent to me, easier than Uriah Hall. I have no career goal to fight him, I just want because he is very [brash], likes to tease. That’s why I wanted to hit him. But really, it’s just personal. For sporting merit I think Romero would be harder than Adesanya for me. The crowd (will be for Romero), yes. For the person. He is more measured, although it has blundered, it has no comparison. If Romero wins, sporting merit is nicer to me. I want to fight to knock [him] out. Me beating Romero, then I want to fight Adesanya too.”