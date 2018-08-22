Paulo Costa plans to wait for Yoel Romero to be 100 percent before fighting him.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) had announced that Costa would be facing Romero on Nov. 3. The bout was planned to be featured on the UFC 230 card inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The only problem is, the bout won’t be happening on that date.

Paulo Costa Plans to Wait For Yoel Romero to Return

“The Solider of God” recently revealed that doctors have ruled him out of UFC 230. Romero said that it could be four or five more months before he can compete, which could also put him out of action for the rest of 2018. Costa recently told Combate that he’s willing to wait for Romero:

“I just heard about this news. It seems like he wants more time to train and get ready for our fight, but it will happen. I’m going to wait for him to return, give him the time he needs to train and what he thinks necessary to get ready for our fight. It should happen early next year. You do not have to do another fight before, he is the first place in the ranking, so there is no better fighter to fight, since Gastelum vs. Whittaker is closed for the title. This is the fight to be done, we will wait to beat him and continue my journey to the belt.”

Costa has been on a tear, starting off his professional mixed martial arts career with a perfect 12-0 record. He’s coming off a second-round TKO victory over Uriah Hall. As a pro, Costa has yet to go the distance. He’s earned 11 wins by knockout and one via submission. Costa sits at the eighth spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings.

Do you think Paulo Costa should take another fight while Yoel Romero heals?