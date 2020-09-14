Monday, September 14, 2020

Paulo Costa Receives A Visit From USADA Ahead Of UFC 253 Title Fight

By Cole Shelton
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa released a video showing USADA testing him ahead of his UFC 253 title fight against Israel Adesanya.

In the lead up to the fight, Adesanya has questioned whether or not USADA is testing Costa but said it will make his win look better if the Brazilian tests positive later on.

“I think it’s great for me, it’s that aesthetic of it, I’m this skinny person, this little frail kid that everyone looks at,” Adesanya said of Costa during a pre-fight virtual media day (h/t BJPENN.com). “And he looks like the perfect antagonist, he’s big, bulky and juiced up to the f*cking gills. He’s a guy that beats everybody on the fence, so when I come out there with the Bruce Lee sh*t and f*ck him up, it’s going to be ‘oh my god wow, he beat that big muscle boy.’

“Like the casuals are going to feed off of it, and I love that because it means more eyes, more attention and like I said, you don’t have to watch my fights, but you’re going to pay, and I’m not talking money, I’m talking you’re going to pay attention.”

However, Costa released a YouTube video that showed USADA testing him.

Paulo Costa is obviously playing the joke up well ahead of his massive fight in just under two weeks.

ViaBJPENN

