Paulo Costa Responds To Israel Adesanya’s Apology Over Twin Towers Reference

Paulo Costa has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s apology over his Twin Towers comment.

Adesanya took some heat following a UFC 248 press conference in Auckland last week. The UFC middleweight champion said he plans to make Yoel Romero “crumble like the Twin Towers.” Adesanya later apologized for the comment, saying that he never intended to make light of the tragic events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

Costa Still Blasts Adesanya After Apology

Before Adesanya’s apology, Costa called the UFC middleweight ruler a “piece of sh*t.” Costa still had strong words for “The Last Stylebender” even after the apology.

Glad you learned your lesson. Now shut your big mouth already. Respect the people and be ready to be erased.



Esse Magrelo viu a merda que fez e se desculpou. Espero que mantenha-se assim; quietinho e se prepare para ser trucidado . pic.twitter.com/jAo820WSUl — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 24, 2020

“This Skinny one saw the sh*t he did and apologized. I hope it stays that way; quiet and get ready to be slaughtered.”

Costa and Adesanya have had bad blood brewing for months. “Borrachinha” has made it clear that he doesn’t like how Adesanya carries himself. While many believe Adesanya comes across as a star with his unique personality, Costa just chalks it up to the 185-pound king being cocky and in need of some humble pie.

Adesanya vs. Romero will take place on March 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The middleweight title bout will serve as UFC 248’s main event. The initial plan was to have Costa challenge Adesanya at the event but Costa was sidelined after undergoing surgery.

Costa will certainly be paying close attention to the bout. If Adesanya can get past Romero, then we’ll likely be in store for a rare UFC title bout between two undefeated fighters. Adesanya is 18-0 in his pro MMA career, while Costa has a record of 13-0.

Do you think Paulo Costa was truly worked up by Israel Adesanya’s Twin Towers reference, or is he just trying to stir the pot?