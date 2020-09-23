Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Paulo Costa Responds To PED Accusations

By Ian Carey
Paulo Costa

In August, Israel Adesanya suggested that Paulo Costa could be using PEDs. Costa then taunted Adesanya in a Tweet suggesting that USADA has not tested him recently.

In a recent interview with TSN in Canada, however, Costa said his physique is all about genetics.

“You know it is a joke to me. It is all that he has to say about me. I have a great team by my side, the best of the best, I have good doctors, good trainers, good condition, and physical trainers, I have a bunch of very, very high-quality people around me,” Costa said. “And, I believe I have some kind of genetics that help me and I love to train and work out. When you put all these ingredients and mix them, you have a great result. That is why.”

Costa’s manager, Wallid Ismail, also noted in a recent interview with Sherdog, that Costa is having a great weight cut leading up to the fight on Saturday.

“He is having the best weight cut ever. Normally he weighs 200 pounds two days before the weigh-in, this time he is already weighing 200 pounds today (Tuesday),” Ismail said. “So there is no reason for concern.”

“‘’Borrachinha’ is one of the most serious and focused athletes I´ve ever seen. Besides working with a team of excellent professionals, he is absolutely focused on reaching the main goal of his life, which is gaining the UFC belt, and I´m sure he will get it.”

