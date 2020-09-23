Paulo Costa Responds To PED Accusations

In August, Israel Adesanya suggested that Paulo Costa could be using PEDs. Costa then taunted Adesanya in a Tweet suggesting that USADA has not tested him recently.

Unfortunately to you RUNNERSANYA USADA never came to test me in Brasil 🇧🇷. 🤪

Fuck you re already dead men /skull 💀

KoB is coming to you https://t.co/SgIEn9qqAt — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 25, 2020

In a recent interview with TSN in Canada, however, Costa said his physique is all about genetics.

“You know it is a joke to me. It is all that he has to say about me. I have a great team by my side, the best of the best, I have good doctors, good trainers, good condition, and physical trainers, I have a bunch of very, very high-quality people around me,” Costa said. “And, I believe I have some kind of genetics that help me and I love to train and work out. When you put all these ingredients and mix them, you have a great result. That is why.”

Costa’s manager, Wallid Ismail, also noted in a recent interview with Sherdog, that Costa is having a great weight cut leading up to the fight on Saturday.

“He is having the best weight cut ever. Normally he weighs 200 pounds two days before the weigh-in, this time he is already weighing 200 pounds today (Tuesday),” Ismail said. “So there is no reason for concern.”

“‘’Borrachinha’ is one of the most serious and focused athletes I´ve ever seen. Besides working with a team of excellent professionals, he is absolutely focused on reaching the main goal of his life, which is gaining the UFC belt, and I´m sure he will get it.”