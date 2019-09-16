Paulo Costa Says Dana White Promised Him UFC Middleweight Title Shot

Paulo Costa claims he is next in line for a shot at the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya.

On Oct. 5, UFC middleweight champion Whittaker will go one-on-one with interim title holder Adesanya. The bout will headline UFC 243 inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. While many believe that Costa is a shoe-in to face the winner, it appears the Brazilian bruiser has confirmed it.

Costa Says He’ll Be In Melbourne For Whittaker vs. Adesanya

Speaking to BJPenn.com, Costa said UFC president Dana White has told him that he will receive a shot at the undisputed UFC middleweight champion.

“Yes, I am going to Melbourne. Dana White is sending me there and said I get the next title shot. I fight the winner of Whittaker-Adesanya,” Costa told BJPENN.com.

Costa went on to express his confidence in getting the edge over Whittaker and Adesanya. Unsurprisingly, he threw in a few digs at “The Last Stylebender” as well.

“I can beat both. I think Adesanya is a fake champion. He hasn’t fought anyone tough, he is a skinny clown. I have a personal problem with him,” Paulo Costa explained. “If he beats Whittaker, which I don’t think, I’m going to kill him. He doesn’t stand a chance against me. As for Whittaker, he is good, tough guy. He is not as strong as Yoel, so I can take him. He is like Yoel with less power, so I can beat both of them. I really want Adesanya, though.”

Do you think Paulo Costa has what it takes to defeat Robert Whittaker or Israel Adesanya?