Paulo Costa Says Robert Whittaker Fight Is ‘Very Close’ To Being Booked

Paulo Costa believes his next fight is very close to being booked.

Costa is coming off a second-round TKO loss against Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title and called for a rematch. Yet, with “The Last Stylebender” being booked to fight Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title, the Brazilian has turned his attention to Robert Whittaker.

“Starting in December, I could fight. It depends on whom. I want to fight Whittaker and this fight is very close to happening. Very close. Very close to fighting Whittaker. This fight with Whittaker is well underway.” Costa said to AG Fight. “Will happen. I am sure it will happen. It’s in the details, needing a few things.”

Although Costa believes the fight is close to being made, Robert Whittaker has mentioned he doesn’t have any interest in that fight. Instead, he is only focused on getting his rematch with Adesanya sometime in 2021.

Paulo Costa suffered his first pro loss at UFC 253 against Adesanya. Before that, he picked up wins over the likes of Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks.

Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, has rebounded since the loss to Adesanya with two straight wins over Jared Cannonier and Darren Till. The Aussie is now the No. 1 contender at middleweight and is only interested in fighting for the belt.