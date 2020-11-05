Thursday, November 5, 2020

Paulo Costa Says Robert Whittaker Fight Is ‘Very Close’ To Being Booked

By Cole Shelton
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa believes his next fight is very close to being booked.

Costa is coming off a second-round TKO loss against Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title and called for a rematch. Yet, with “The Last Stylebender” being booked to fight Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title, the Brazilian has turned his attention to Robert Whittaker.

“Starting in December, I could fight. It depends on whom. I want to fight Whittaker and this fight is very close to happening. Very close. Very close to fighting Whittaker. This fight with Whittaker is well underway.” Costa said to AG Fight. “Will happen. I am sure it will happen. It’s in the details, needing a few things.”

Although Costa believes the fight is close to being made, Robert Whittaker has mentioned he doesn’t have any interest in that fight. Instead, he is only focused on getting his rematch with Adesanya sometime in 2021.

Paulo Costa suffered his first pro loss at UFC 253 against Adesanya. Before that, he picked up wins over the likes of Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks.

Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, has rebounded since the loss to Adesanya with two straight wins over Jared Cannonier and Darren Till. The Aussie is now the No. 1 contender at middleweight and is only interested in fighting for the belt.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaAGFight

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Conor McGregor Claims UFC “Ignored” His Request To Fight 4 Times In 2020

Conor McGregor is claiming that the UFC turned down 3 dates he put forward to fight on in 2020. According to the...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Provides Update On Swollen Pec, Believes Marijuana Was The Culprit

Israel Adesanya has provided an update on his swollen pec. At UFC 253, when Adesanya was in the Octagon,...
Read more
UFC

Glover Teixeira Warns Israel Adesanya Of Move To Light Heavyweight

Glover Teixeira has sent a warning to Israel Adesanya ahead of his move to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the...
Read more
UFC

Diego Sanchez Calls For A ‘Legends Fight’ Against Maia, Cerrone, McGregor & Others

Diego Sanchez is looking to fight a legend next time out. Sanchez is coming off a decision loss to...
Read more
MMA

Paige VanZant’s BKFC Debut Expected To Take Place On Super Bowl Weekend

Paige VanZant has a date for her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut. Ever since VanZant signed with BKFC many...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Says Robert Whittaker Fight Is ‘Very Close’ To Being Booked

Paulo Costa believes his next fight is very close to being booked. Costa is coming off a second-round TKO...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal Reported for December 19 Clash

Another welterweight clash is scheduled for December 19 when Stephen Thompson takes on Geoff Neal at UFC on ESPN+ 44.
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 251 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The Bellator 251 weigh-ins were held earlier today and every fighters made weight, including headliners Corey Anderson and Melvin Manhoef.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube