Paulo Costa says a fight with Robert Whittaker would be like any other bout for him.

Costa is coming off a second-round TKO over Uriah Hall last month. The bout took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the UFC 226 card. The victory earned Costa a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Paulo Costa Says Robert Whittaker Isn’t so Good All Around

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Whittaker is set to defend his title against Kelvin Gastelum sometime next year. The two will serve as opposing coaches on season 28 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Speaking to reporters, Costa said he isn’t impressed with Whittaker (via MMAJunkie.com):

“After (I) win this fight, I will go to the title shot. I believe that. He’s a regular fight, for me. He’s not so good in the standup, or wrestling, or jiu-jitsu. He’s a regular fight, you know?”

That fight Costa is talking about will take place on Nov. 3. He will meet Yoel Romero inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s easy to see why many consider this to be Costa’s most stern test to date. Romero holds devastating knockout victories over former champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold. He’s gone the distance with Whittaker twice and even though he fell short, he was close to finishing “The Reaper” in their rematch.

UFC 230 will feature a lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz. Middleweights Jacare Souza and David Branch are also scheduled to compete on the card. A rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman is in the works. Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson is official. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 230. We’ll also keep you up to speed on any additions and potential changes to the card.

