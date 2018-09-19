Paulo Costa sends a clear message to Yoel Romero on social media.

Costa and Romero were initially scheduled to compete at UFC 230 on Nov. 3. That’s at least the match-up that the UFC wanted. Despite an official announcement, reports noted that Romero hadn’t signed the contract. The “Soldier of God” later revealed that he wasn’t going to be able to recover in time for UFC 230.

Paulo Costa Sends Message to Yoel Romero

Costa has said he’s willing to wait for Romero. He recently took to Instagram and had one question for the “Soldier of God:”

“Where are you Romero? I’m waiting for you. Show up! Onde esta voce Romero? Estou apenas te esperando, bota a cara cubano.”

It’s easy to see why Costa is itching to fight Romero. At the moment, Costa is the eighth ranked UFC middleweight. Romero sits at the number one position. A win for Costa would be astronomical for his career and would almost guarantee him a title opportunity.

As for Romero, some consider this fight to have little gain for him. Romero teased moving up to light heavyweight and even had number one ranked 205-pounder Alexander Gustafsson willing to fight him. Romero ultimately decided to stick with 185 pounds despite having some issues tipping the scales at the proper weight.

Should Paulo Costa take another fight first, or wait for Yoel Romero?