Saturday, August 1, 2020

Paulo Costa Suggests Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier In Title Eliminator

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa (Photo: Buda Mendes/Zuffa)

Paulo Costa thinks the UFC may be best served booking a title eliminator between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

Costa is expected to challenge UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 on Sept. 12. UFC president Dana White insists the title bout isn’t official yet despite a report from Combate. While the UFC boss initially said the event could be held on Yas Island, it’s likely to take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Paulo Costa Wants To See Whittaker vs. Cannonier Title Eliminator

During an interview with MMAJunkie, Costa said he feels Whittaker vs. Cannonier in a title eliminator is the way to go.

“We have maybe three guys in line waiting for the winner of my fight,” Costa told MMA Junkie. “I don’t know what Dana White will do to solve that problem, but maybe a title eliminator can be good. We have Rob, Jared – I believe Rob and Jared need to fight to see.”

Costa has had bad blood brewing with Adesanya for a while now. “Borrachinha” believes Adesanya is cocky and needs to be humbled. As for Adesanya, he called Costa an “overly inflated balloon animal,” insinuating that “Borrachinha” is on PEDs.

Whittaker says he’s prepared to be on standby if he’s needed for UFC 253. “The Reaper” realizes that he probably won’t get the next title shot due to his TKO loss to Adesanya back in Oct. 2019. With that said, Whittaker feels like a motivated fighter compared to his defeat to “The Last Stylebender.”

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

MMA

WATCH: Fighter Disqualified After Holding Onto Choke & Shoving Referee Marc Goddard

Things got hectic during a UAE Warriors event between a fighter and referee Marc Goddard. Ahmad Al Darmaki went...
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Responds To Dan Hardy-Herb Dean Incident

UFC president Dana White has made his stance clear on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean. During...
Read more
MMA

Mario Yamasaki Weighs In On Herb Dean’s Stoppage Of UFC on ESPN 14 Bout

Fellow MMA referee Mario Yamasaki has given his take on Herb Dean's stoppage during the Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert bout.
Read more
MMA

UFC Lightweight Tony Ferguson Responds To Those Who Are Writing Him Off

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has a message for the naysayers. Ferguson hadn't lost a bout since...
Read more
MMA

Ali Abdelaziz Discusses Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Fighting Future

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz believes his fighter has at least two more bouts left in him. Nurmagomedov, who...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Paulo Costa Suggests Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier In Title Eliminator

Paulo Costa thinks the UFC may be best served booking a title eliminator between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.
Read more
MMA

JDS Unbothered By Facing Fellow ATT Fighter Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Junior dos Santos isn't feeling uncomfortable fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik even though both men are training at American Top Team.
Read more
MMA

UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski Talks Potential Bouts With Zabit & ‘Korean Zombie’

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski believes fight fans will be clamoring to see him fight either Zabit Magomedsharipov or Chan Sung Jung.
Read more
MMA

WATCH: Fighter Disqualified After Holding Onto Choke & Shoving Referee Marc Goddard

Things got hectic during a UAE Warriors event between a fighter and referee Marc Goddard. Ahmad Al Darmaki went...
Read more
Interviews

Vicente Luque Breaks Down Potential Fight Between Teammates Kamaru Usman & Gilbert Burns

Vicente Luque knows Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns was always going to be a closer fight than Usman vs. Masvidal.
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Responds To Dan Hardy-Herb Dean Incident

UFC president Dana White has made his stance clear on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean. During...
Read more
MMA

Ali Abdelaziz Doing All He Can To Make Alex Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo Happen

Well-known MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says he'll do his best to make Alex Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo a reality.
Read more
MMA

Former RIZIN Champion Manel Kape Glad Cody Garbrandt Plans To Move Down

Manel Kape was the talk of MMA in Japan under the RIZIN banner and he's hoping to make some noise in the...
Read more
MMA

Three Fighters Replaced Ahead Of UFC on ESPN+ 31

The UFC was prepared in the event of changes to the UFC on ESPN+ 31 card and those changes came in droves.
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, One Fighter Misses & Another Doesn’t Weigh In

UPDATE: The UFC on ESPN+ 31 weigh-ins have concluded. The main event is official. Preliminary fighter Jonathan Martinez missed weight, while late...
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor vs. Khamzat Chimaev? Probably Not, Says Dana White

Khamzat Chimaev wants a clash with Conor McGregor but it isn't likely to happen at this time. Despite having...
Read more
MMA

Ali Abdelaziz Discusses Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Fighting Future

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz believes his fighter has at least two more bouts left in him. Nurmagomedov, who...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube