Paulo Costa Thinks Whittaker vs. Till Was An ‘Ugly Fight’

Paulo Costa isn’t impressed by the efforts of Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 14, Whittaker and Till shared the Octagon. The bout went the distance and Whittaker was awarded the unanimous decision victory. While the bout was praised for being technical, Costa couldn’t disagree more and felt the fight left a lot to be desired.

Costa took to his Twitter account to slam the middleweight tilt between “The Reaper” and “The Gorilla.”

There’s no possibility those both guys were training during quarantine. I don’t believe that. Fuck ugly fight pic.twitter.com/KEs9oVUH4M — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 26, 2020

Costa is expected to get the next shot at Israel Adesanya’s UFC middleweight championship. While the bout has been reported for UFC 253 on Sept. 19, UFC president Dana White insists the title fight isn’t a done deal. If things do go according to plan, then White says the event will likely take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

As for Whittaker, he says he’s willing to be on standby in case he’s needed for UFC 253. While “The Reaper” realizes he probably won’t get a title rematch with Adesanya outright due to how their first meeting went, he claims he wasn’t quite right during that encounter. Till will have to go back to the drawing board and potentially face some time off as he felt his knee blew out in the second stanza.

