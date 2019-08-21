Paulo Costa Vows to Beat The Winner of UFC 243 Main Event

Paulo Costa is very confident he can best both Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. After his three-round war against Yoel Romero at UFC 241, Costa cannot wait to sit cageside to let the winner of the UFC 243 main event know, he is the man that will be the next challenger for the middleweight title.

Speaking with TMZ, Costa vowed that no matter who has the title after UFC 243, “they will only have it for a short time.” It would seem Costa already feels the hard work is over after getting past Romero. When asked if he thought Romero was tougher than the current champion, Whittaker, Costa answered, “Yes.”

Costa went on to say that Adesanya is not a legitimate champion with the interim middleweight title. Costa believes Adesanya has yet to prove himself against worthy opponents, “he need to prove [himself],” said Costa. Even though Adesanya fought his way through Derek Brunson, Anderson Silva, and Kelvin Gastelum, Costa does not believe he has fought anyone and won convincingly enough to be considered a champion. Costa said at the post-fight press conference he does not see Adesanya winning at UFC 243.



Costa said he would be at the event in Australia before he fought Romero and is saying so again. Costa knows that Adesanya was critical of his conditioning and reach during UFC 241. During his fight with Romero, Adesanya tweeted a gas and dinosaur emoji. Costa seems anxious to show him otherwise. “I am coming down to Melbourne to take over, this is my message,” Costa said.

⛽️🦖 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 18, 2019

While he seems more focused on Adesanya, he is adamant about his next fight being for the title regardless of who wins at UFC 243.

How do you think Costa would do against Adesanya or Whittaker?