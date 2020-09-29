Paulo Costa Vows To Get A Rematch With ‘Human Trash’ Israel Adesanya After His Post-Fight Celebration

Paulo Costa is not happy with Israel Adesanya and how he celebrated his second-round TKO win to defend his belt.

After Adesanya’s win, he humped Costa on the ground and had some comments for the Brazilian’s coach. After Costa became aware of the situation, he says he is not happy and vows to get a rematch.

“I come here to talk about the action the human trash did – the human trash did – after our fight,” Costa said on Instagram (via MMAJunkie). “I didn’t see when I was down in the cage, but I saw now. I disapprove 100 percent. To me, this is not done now. Nobody will stop me. Nobody can stop me. I am (coming) for you Adesanya. I want my rematch – and you know I’m waiting for you.”

Although Paulo Costa wants a rematch, he has some work to do as he was dominated by Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian had a weird game plan as he did not come forward and brawl as he normally does. Instead, the champ just picked him apart en route to the second-round TKO win.

Given the build-up to this fight, it would not be surprising to see them run it back down the line. Whether or not the outcome would be any different is to be seen.