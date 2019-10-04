Paulo Costa Wants To Break Israel Adesanya’s Face

Paulo Costa is hoping Israel Adesanya will beat Robert Whittaker on Saturday at UFC 243.

Why he wants “The Last Stylebender” to win is simple. He wants to be the one to defeat him and plans on breaking his face.

“I really want to break the face of [Israel] Adesanya, but I think Robert will win,” said Costa (via MMA Fighting). “I can fight with Robert also. He did a great two wars with Yoel Romero, for a lot of people he lost and I proved that I’m a tough guy and I can beat everyone here in this division.”

The two of them have traded shots at one another in interviews for quite some time. Costa has called Adesanya a clown, will he has accused the Brazilian of PEDs. That is part of the reason he wants to fight “The Last Stylebender” along with the fact the fight would be promoted more.

“I think against Adesanya, I think he promotes more the fight, but I respect Whittaker—he’s a great champ.”

Paulo Costa also adds that the PED accusations adds fuel to this fight and had made it personal.

“This also is fuel for me. It makes me more angry. It’s personal with him, I cannot hide this,” he said.

For this fight to happen, Israel Adesanya will need to beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.