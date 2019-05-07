Paulo Costa & Yoel Romero’s Manager Speak On UFC 241 Bout

Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero are set to collide and the two have been getting testy.

Costa and Romero were set to collide back in November, but Romero needed more time to heal. The bout was rescheduled for UFC Fort Lauderdale, but Costa pulled out due to an issue with the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). Costa was given a six-month sanction by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for using a stomach medication without proper exemption. He is eligible to compete again.

Costa & Romero’s Manager Respond To UFC 241 News

Costa vs. Romero was reported by ESPN for UFC 241, with MMA News able to confirm that the bout is in the works. Costa told ESPN the following in response to Romero saying that he heard a failed drug test was to blame for their UFC Fort Lauderdale date falling apart:

“Yoel Romero needs to understand this is personal. He’s a liar. He’s a Soldier of God? How can he call himself a Soldier of God if he is spreading gossip? He’s a soldier of devil for spreading lies. And he’s going to pay. Now is the time for him to pay.”

Romero’s manager, Abraham Kawa, said he’s just hoping the bout actually takes place:

“We’ve been offered this fight four times now. We’ve now accepted it four times. We couldn’t fight all three previous times because Costa was suspended. We’re hoping there are no suspensions this time and we can actually fight. Yoel is a man on a mission. He wants to win that belt. He is rejuvenated, and feels better than ever.”

UFC 241 is set to be headlined by a heavyweight title rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. The event will be held inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Aug. 17.