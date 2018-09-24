Paulo Costa’s career plan is to capture three Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titles before retiring.

Costa is a rising prospect in the UFC’s middleweight division. He has a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-0 and is eyeing a bout with number one ranked 185-pounder Yoel Romero. Costa almost had the match-up lined up for UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3, but Romero couldn’t recover in time.

Paulo Costa’s Career Plan? Win Three UFC Titles

Costa recently spoke to AG Fight and talked about a number of topics. One of those topics was on his long-term plans in MMA. Costa made it clear that he wants to win UFC gold in three divisions (via Bloody Elbow):

“My career plan is simply to retain three belts and retire. I can fight at welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight. I want to do boxing afterwards, before I turn 35. Who has a plan B never accomplishes plan A or B. You can’t have a plan B in life. When you have a plan B, you’ll give up in the first adversity you face. So what did I do? I said I would never have a plan B. My only one is plan A.”

While Costa’s goals are lofty, he does realize that he must first prove he can be just as successful against elite middleweights as he’s been facing lower ranked opposition. Time will tell if Costa can become Brazil’s next breakout star.

Do you think Paulo Costa can get to his goals or is he reaching?