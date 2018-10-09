Quote: UFC Will Have To Pay Khabib More For McGregor Rematch

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has deep pockets, and the higher ups may have to use them to get Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II.

Nurmagomedov successfully retained his UFC lightweight title. The win was dominant and while McGregor’s star power alone could’ve led him to a rematch, the seeds seem to have been planted due to the post-fight brawl. UFC president Dana White said McGregor has already called him asking for a rematch.

Dollar Dollar Bills Y’all

Nurmagomedov’s $2 million purse may be withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, but he will eventually receive a nice chunk of cash after paying a likely fine. “The Eagle’s” American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Luke Rockhold recently told Ariel Helwani that the UFC will need to pay the lightweight champion a substantial amount of money to get him inside the Octagon with McGregor again (via MMAMania.com):

“If you want a rematch, if the people want a rematch, if they are going to buy into a rematch, they are going to have to pay Khabib. Khabib doesn’t need anything at this point in his life. So they are going to have to give him a very, very hefty paycheck. Probably the biggest paycheck in the world, in the history of MMA guaranteed on his side.”

Rockhold’s quotes will likely be music to McGregor’s ears. The higher Nurmagomedov’s pay goes up, the higher McGregor’s pay will as well. While some hardcore fans might take issue with a rematch happening next, there’s no denying that it would generate huge numbers and interest perhaps even exceeding the first fight.

Do you think the UFC would budge if Khabib Nurmagmedov asks for a record-breaking fight salary?