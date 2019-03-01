Pedro Munhoz Believes Dominant UFC 235 Performance Merits Title Shot

Opening up the main card tomorrow night at UFC 235 will be #2-ranked Cody Garbrandt who will be facing Pedro Munhoz. Pedro Munhoz is currently ranked #9 in the bantamweight rankings, but the that is not stopping him from thinking big. Munhoz, like every other high-caliber fighter in the promotion, has visions of becoming a UFC champion. And for Munhoz, that path narrows dramatically should he defeat Garbrandt with the world watching.

Pedro Munhoz and Cody Garbrandt have almost gone out of their way to avoid trash talking leading up to their bout and have instead showered one another with praise and respect. That did not change in the days leading up to the event, but Munhoz does believe, in a very non-trash-talking way of course, that he will finish Cody Garbrandt. And after doing so, Munhoz believes that should be enough to earn him a title shot:

“After finishing him Saturday night, I will see,” Munhoz told MMAjunkie. “I will definitely think I deserve – if I finish him, if I (make) a big statement, if I go and knock him out or submit him, I do believe I have to be the next challenger for the title.”

Pedro Munhoz currently has a record of 17-3-1, with the five-year UFC veteran holding a promotional record of 7-3-1. Munhoz believes that he has paid his dues and that beating a former world champion who currently sits at #2 would merit a title shot. But if the promotion disagrees, Munhoz would have a counteroffer in mind:

“I have been fighting in the UFC longer, I have finished a lot of fights. But if it doesn’t happen and UFC thinks I should fight Marlon for the interim title, I would be happy about it. We can make that fight happen in Rio and in Sao Paulo.”

Who would you pair Pedro Munhoz with next should he defeat Cody Garbrandt at UFC 235?