Pedro Munhoz Claims Frankie Edgar Is ‘Dodging’ Him

Pedro Munhoz believes Frankie Edgar doesn’t want to fight him.

Edgar has talked about dropping to bantamweight for quite some time now and was expected to take on Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh. Yet, Edgar took a short notice featherweight fight leaving his 135-pound debut to be postponed.

Now, Edgar still does not have a fight booked but one common name that came up was Aljamain Sterling. Yet, Munhoz says he and Edgar agreed to fight and isn’t sure what happened.

“What I got from the conversation (with the UFC) is that the fight was on,” Munhoz said to MMAFighting. “We were discussing this weeks ago, even before this pandemic, but what surprised me was him saying in this interview that he was ready to fight in June and the fight that would make sense would be Aljamain Sterling.

“We were discussing date and location. But the way he did, simply talking about another guy… I don’t know how this message was delivered to him, but the message I got was that this fight was pretty much done verbally. I was training, the way I could, to fight him. When I saw this interview, I thought he was dodging me.”

Munhoz has not competed since he lost to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238. He believes a scrap between him and Edgar is something the fans want, so he hopes it can happen sometime soon.

“It would be an exciting fight,” Munhoz said. “Frankie Edgar is a complete fighter, a black belt in jiu-jitsu, crisp boxing, great wrestling, impressive takedown defense. It would be like fighting a living legend of the sport, someone I’ve always watched since I started training. It would be awesome.”