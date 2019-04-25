Pedro Munhoz Fined For UFC 235 Celebration

Pedro Munhoz ignored a rule that is often broken in mixed martial arts, but this time a punishment was enforced.

Munhoz did battle with Cody Garbrandt last month at UFC 235. The action was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Munhoz earned a first-round knockout victory over Garbrandt. After the bout, Munhoz exited the cage in celebration. Unfortunately for him, he did it at a time when the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is cracking down on those actions.

Pedro Munhoz Fined By NSAC

MMAFighting.com reported that at an NSAC meeting earlier today (April 24), it was ruled that Munhoz will have to pay a $2,500 fine before competing again. He also must pay $327.06 in prosecution fees. Before the ruling Munhoz was placed on a temporary suspension.

Munhoz is scheduled to take on Aljamain Sterling on June 8 at UFC 238. In the main event of that card, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will move up in weight to take on Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight gold. T.J. Dillashaw vacated his title after failing a drug test and being suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Do agree with the fine handed out by the NSAC or is it unnecessary?