Pedro Munhoz Hopes To Make History By Submitting Frankie Edgar

Pedro Munhoz wants his name in the history books following his bout with Frankie Edgar.

Munhoz vs. Edgar is scheduled to take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The bantamweight tilt is set to be featured on the UFC 251 card on July 11. It’s a big opportunity for Munhoz as Edgar has name recognition and is a former UFC champion.

Pedro Munhoz Wants To Submit Frankie Edgar

Throughout his 32-fight career, Edgar hasn’t suffered a submission loss. Munhoz told MMAJunkie that it would be a huge feather in his cap if he can submit “The Answer.”

“I think about that every day,” Munhoz said. “Frankie is a tough opponent. He’s really good. He’s a black belt under Renzo Gracie, so to go in there and be able to submit a guy that’s never been submitted in his career before is definitely a big accomplishment. And yeah, it’s going to put my name right there in part of the history.”

In his 18 career wins, Munhoz has pulled off nine submissions. His last submission victory was back in Oct. 2017. He secured a guillotine choke finish over Rob Font.

This will be Edgar’s bantamweight debut. For years, many have called for “The Answer” to move down to the 135-pound division. The question remains, is it too late.

UFC 251 will feature three title bouts. In the main event, Kamaru Usman will put his UFC welterweight gold on the line against Gilbert Burns. The co-headliner will see Alex Volkanovski look to successfully defend his featherweight gold against Max Holloway in a rematch. Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will compete for the vacant UFC bantamweight title.

MMA News will continue to keep you updated on the UFC 251 card. Of course, you can check back here on fight night for live coverage.