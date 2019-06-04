Pedro Munhoz Not Overlooking Aljamain Sterling Ahead Of UFC 238

Pedro Munhoz isn’t looking past Aljamain Sterling, although he knows a title opportunity could be on the horizon with a win.

Munhoz and Sterling will collide this Saturday night (June 4) at UFC 238. Munhoz is the fourth-ranked UFC bantamweight, while Sterling is just ahead of him at the number three spot. The winner could be in prime position for a shot at the winner of Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes.

Pedro Munhoz Solely Focused On Aljamain Sterling

Speaking to Damon Martin for UFC.com, Munhoz made it clear that his sole focus is on getting a win over Sterling:

“I’m really thinking a lot about fighting for the title but I’m not happy thinking about it at this moment because I think about every single step and my next step is fighting Aljamain.

“I work a lot on my mind and my vision so I have a huge fight coming up right now. But I want to do a great performance and do in my fight what I’m doing in the training. I pass that and then I’m definitely looking forward to a title fight. Then it’s going to be great.”

If Munhoz beats Sterling, it’ll be his fourth straight victory. Sterling is also eyeing his fourth win in a row.