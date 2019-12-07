Pedro Munhoz Offers to Fill-In for Frankie Edgar at UFC Raleigh

With Frankie Edgar now filling in for an injured Brian Ortega to face Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan, that leaves Cory Sandhagen in limbo for UFC Raleigh, but #6-ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz is looking to remedy that.

Cory Sandhagen was looking forward to his bout against Frankie Edgar next month before learning the news of Edgar’s fill-in. Following his discovery, Sandhagen reacted by blasting Edgar for his decision and for violating his own fighter’s ethos. Perhaps he will praise the actions of fellow bantamweight Pedro Munhoz, who believes January 25 is more than enough time for him to step in as the answer to Sandhagen’s woes (Via MMA Fighting):

“We’re seven weeks away from that card and I’ve been training hard to fight in December already, so that would be a great date for me,” Munhoz told MMA Fighting. “He’s ranked No. 3 and I’m No. 6, so this fight makes sense.”

Pedro Munhoz believes that availability is not the only reason he should be squeezed into UFC Raleigh’s co-main event slot, but because everyone, from the attendants to the promotion, will be satisfied with what they witness:

“It would be an exciting fight for the fans because we both go for the knockout at all times,” Munhoz said of Sandhagen. “We would save the co-main event and put on a great fight.”

UFC Raleigh takes place January 25th from the PNC Arena and will stream live on ESPN+. The event will be headlined by Curtis Blaydes taking on Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight contest.

Would you like to see Pedro Munhoz step in and face Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh?