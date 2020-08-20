Thursday, August 20, 2020

Pedro Munhoz Plans To Make A ‘Statement’ Against Frankie Edgar, Be Next In Line For Title Shot

By Cole Shelton
Pedro Munhoz
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Pedro Munhoz is excited to share the Octagon with Frankie Edgar.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 7, Munhoz and Edgar are finally set to fight. This is the fourth date they have been scheduled to fight and the Brazilian is eager to fight a living legend.

“Frankie is a guy who used to have my attention because it was not a jiu-jitsu guy fighting a boxing guy,” Munhoz said during virtual media day (via MMAJunkie). “It was a well-rounded guy. Now I have the opportunity to fight a living legend like that in a main event. It’s one of the biggest fights of my life. … This is one of the biggest fights of my career, but I do believe every fight is the biggest fight of my career. My fights previously prepared me for this.”

Although this is Frankie Edgar’s debut fight at bantamweight, Munhoz knows he is a big name, so he plans on making a statement. He is looking to get back into the win column and believes a win over Edgar puts him into the driver’s seat for a title shot.

“I do believe that I did my homework,” Munhoz said. “Saturday is a good test to see where I am. I want to make a big statement, and I want to be next for the title shot.”

