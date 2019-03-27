Pedro Munhoz Reacts To Likely Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes Bout

Pedro Munhoz has responded to the likelihood of Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appeared to be on board with booking Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw II. UFC president Dana White didn’t agree with the stoppage in Cejudo’s flyweight title defense against Dillashaw and the 125-pound champion expressed interest in moving up to the bantamweight division in a bid to become a two-division champion. Dillashaw failed a UFC on ESPN+ 1 drug test and vacated his 135-pound gold, so that plan went up in smoke.

Munhoz Weighs In On Cejudo vs. Moraes

White revealed that the current plan is to have Cejudo and Moraes compete for the vacant UFC bantamweight title. Munhoz gave his take on the news to MMAJunkie.com‘s Mike Bohn:

“I’m not surprised about it because they were already promoting the fight saying Cejudo against Dillashaw. But in my end, I believe that the best thing to do and of course I’m thinking in my way is, that’s gonna be the second time they slow down the division. First time, the reason [was] T.J. was going down. Now, Henry Cejudo is going up so for the second time they are slowing down the division. I believe the best fight to happen in that division is Marlon Moraes versus myself.”

Aljamain Sterling has been calling for a title shot as well and feels he deserves that opportunity more than Munhoz despite suffering a knockout loss to Moraes. Munhoz did tell Bohn that his fallback plan is to fight Sterling while Cejudo and Moraes compete for the gold. MMA News will keep you posted if that bout ends up becoming official.

Did Pedro Munhoz deserve the UFC bantamweight title shot?