Pedro Munhoz Tests Positive For COVID-19, UFC Bout With Frankie Edgar Is Off

Pedro Munhoz has been pulled from a pivotal bantamweight clash with Frankie Edgar.

Munhoz and Edgar were scheduled to collide at a UFC event on July 15. The bout would’ve taken place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. As it turns out, Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19 and has been yanked from the card. Raul Lopez of MMA Fusion first reported the news.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar Off UFC Card For July 15

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani followed up on Lopez’s report by saying Edgar will not remain on the card.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar, scheduled for July 15, has been canceled, sources say, after Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. Munhoz is feeling OK at this time. Edgar won’t get a replacement. Unclear when he’ll finally make his 135-pound debut. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 6, 2020

“Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar, scheduled for July 15, has been canceled, sources say, after Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. Munhoz is feeling OK at this time. Edgar won’t get a replacement. Unclear when he’ll finally make his 135-pound debut.”

This is the second speed bump in Edgar’s planned bantamweight debut. He was scheduled to fight Cory Sandhagen earlier this year but was instead booked against Chan Sung Jung at featherweight in the final UFC event of 2019 once a late replacement was needed. Edgar was stopped in the first round of that bout.

As for Munhoz, he’ll need to wait a bit longer to try to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Aljamain Sterling back in June 2019. The loss snapped Munhoz’s three-fight winning streak. Time will tell if the UFC tries to reschedule Munhoz vs. Edgar in the future, or if the promotion will move on.

Munhoz vs. Edgar was supposed to serve as the co-main event of the July 15 card. Headlining that event will be a featherweight tilt between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige. Strawweights Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez will also be in action.