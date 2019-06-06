Pedro Munhoz Wants To Fight Marlon Moraes For Belt In Brazil In November

In the main event of UFC 238, the vacant bantamweight title is on the line. There, top contender, Marlon Moraes will take on flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. Not only is there a bantamweight title fight, but there is also a mini-tournament.

Also on the main card is a bout between Jimmie Rivera and surging prospect, Petr Yan. While on the prelims, Pedro Munhoz is taking on Aljamain Sterling in what many believe is a number one contender fight. And, Munhoz feels that same way as he wants to fight Moraes, who he thinks will win, in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 21 in Sao Paulo in November.

“They don’t have a main card, so hopefully goes well on Saturday, and Marlon and myself is going to be for the next title fight,” Munhoz said to MMA Junkie.

Although Pedro Munhoz believes he should be fighting for the belt on Saturday, he is okay with the decision.

“I deserved the title shot after (my) knockout of Cody Garbrandt,” Munhoz said. “But I understand the reasons they didn’t do a title shot.”

Ultimately, for this to happen, both Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Moraes to win on Saturday. But, whether or not the UFC would want another title fight on an ESPN+ show is up in the air.

For now, Munhoz is just focused on Saturday and getting his hand raised.