Ryan Hall Not Worried About Ring Rust Ahead Of B.J. Penn Fight

Ring rust has proven to be detrimental to some fighters, while others are able to overcome it with ease. Ryan Hall believes he’ll conquer it.

On Dec. 29, Hall will go one-on-one with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer B.J. Penn. The lightweight scrap will open up the FOX Sports 1 preliminary portion of UFC 232. Penn has gone 0-5-1 in his last six outings and is looking for his first win since Nov. 2010.

Ryan Hall Isn’t Concerned With Ring Rust

Hall hasn’t been in action since Dec. 2016. Having been outside the Octagon for three years, many are wondering how “The Wizard” will perform. Hall told UFC VIP Experience that ring rust shouldn’t bother him:

“Not really. I’ve competed a lot in my life and I know what that feels like. I think that what a lot of people are referring to as ring rust is the idea of forgetting what the experience of performance, of competing, feels like and that creating discomfort. Being away can make it seem alien, I guess, but speaking personally, I don’t really feel that is a factor. If anything I’m just looking forward to stress testing all the new things that I’ve been up to because there’s quite a few. The big thing is focusing on what you control and things that are real. It’s like the matrix – your mind can make it real or fake. I don’t think it’s real.”

UFC 232 will feature two title bouts. In the headliner, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will fight once again for the UFC light heavyweight title. The co-main event will see women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg put her gold on the line against women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes. Be sure to join us for live coverage on Dec. 29.

Do you think Ryan Hall’s inactivity will play a role in his bout against B.J. Penn?