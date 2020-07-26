Peter Sobotta Retires Following UFC on ESPN 14 Loss

Peter Sobotta has decided to call it a career after his UFC on ESPN 14 defeat.

Sobotta took on Alex Oliveira on the main card of UFC on ESPN 14. Sobotta lost the fight via unanimous decision. This was Sobotta’s first bout since March 2018 and he has dropped two in a row.

Peter Sobotta Announces Retirement

Sobotta took to his Instagram page to reveal that he has decided to walk away from MMA competition (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I have to recognize that my path as an active MMA fighter ends after 17 years,” Sobotta continued, announcing the end of his fighting career. “I felt that in the ring today. I really love this sport with all my heart and this decision hurts more than any broken bones and ligaments. But I just don’t have the toughness, robustness and willingness to take risks to fight at the top.

“It was a damn wild ride and I am infinitely grateful for the emotions and experiences that I was able to experience. Thanks to EVERYONE who accompanied and supported me.”

Sobotta hasn’t earned a win since May 2017. He was hoping to get back on track on “Fight Island,” but it didn’t work out for the 33-year-old.

If Peter Sobotta sticks with retirement, then he wraps up his career with a pro MMA record of 17-7-1. He competed in his first pro MMA bout back in 2004.