Peter Sobotta Retires Following UFC on ESPN 14 Loss

Peter Sobotta
Peter Sobotta (Photo: Zuffa)

Peter Sobotta has decided to call it a career after his UFC on ESPN 14 defeat.

Sobotta took on Alex Oliveira on the main card of UFC on ESPN 14. Sobotta lost the fight via unanimous decision. This was Sobotta’s first bout since March 2018 and he has dropped two in a row.

Peter Sobotta Announces Retirement

Sobotta took to his Instagram page to reveal that he has decided to walk away from MMA competition (h/t BJPenn.com).

Leider hat es heute Nacht nicht zum Sieg gereicht. Auch geht es mir nicht sonderlich gut. Früh im Kampf habe ich meinen rechten Arm gebrochen, mein Gesicht musste an vier Stellen genäht werden. Nach Ausreden suche ich aber nicht. Ich war heute Nacht der schlechtere Kämpfer. Nicht bereit die Zähne zusammen zu beißen und nach vorne zu gehen. Zu wenig Druck, zu wenig Mut, zu wenig Treffer. Ich konnte meine größte Stärke nicht ausspielen, da mehrere Takedown Versuche missglückt sind. Oliveira hat verdient gewonnen. Ich muss erkennen, dass mein Weg als aktiver MMA Kämpfer nach 17 Jahren zu Ende geht. Das habe ich heute im Ring gespürt. Ich liebe diesen Sport wirklich aus ganzem Herzen und diese Entscheidung schmerzt mehr als jeder Knochenbruch und Bänderriss. Aber ich habe einfach nicht mehr die nötige Härte, Robustheit und Risikobereitschaft um an der Spitze zu kämpfen. Es war ein verdammt wilder Ritt und ich bin unendlich dankbar für die Emotionen und Erfahrungen die ich erleben durfte. Danke an ALLE die mich begleitet und unterstützt haben 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

“I have to recognize that my path as an active MMA fighter ends after 17 years,” Sobotta continued, announcing the end of his fighting career. “I felt that in the ring today. I really love this sport with all my heart and this decision hurts more than any broken bones and ligaments. But I just don’t have the toughness, robustness and willingness to take risks to fight at the top.

“It was a damn wild ride and I am infinitely grateful for the emotions and experiences that I was able to experience. Thanks to EVERYONE who accompanied and supported me.”

Sobotta hasn’t earned a win since May 2017. He was hoping to get back on track on “Fight Island,” but it didn’t work out for the 33-year-old.

If Peter Sobotta sticks with retirement, then he wraps up his career with a pro MMA record of 17-7-1. He competed in his first pro MMA bout back in 2004.

