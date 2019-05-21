UFC 238’s Petr Yan Bashes Cory Sandhagen & John Lineker

Petr Yan is taking aim at two bantamweights not named Jimmie Rivera.

Yan and Rivera are scheduled to meet at UFC 238 on June 8. The action will take place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main event of the card will be a bantamweight title bout between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes.

Petr Yan Rips Cory Sandhagen & John Lineker

Yan was a guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “Eurobash” podcast. He brushed off John Lineker as a threat in the future:

“If somehow he is still ranked higher than me, then I will fight him, but if he’s going to be ranked lower than me, I don’t see the interest in fighting him, but if it’s a fight that the UFC wants, if it’s a fight that will bring me closer to the title, I will take this fight. His head is bigger than his body; it’s hard not to hit him. He’s got a big head and he throws wide punches, so it’s an easy matchup for me.”

He didn’t stop there as he criticized Cory Sandhagen, who defeated Lineker last month:

“It’s the first time I’ve seen Cory fight, I can tell he’s a striker. He has a good striking style, but I can see that he still fights like an amateur. He landed hundreds and hundreds of punches and never had Lineker in real trouble. He’s like a point fighter and I see holes in his wrestling and grappling too. I would like to f*ck him up in the future too.”



