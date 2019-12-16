Petr Yan Believes He Deserves Henry Cejudo After UFC 245 Win

Pert Yan says he has earned a title shot against Henry Cejudo following his knockout win over Urijah Faber at UFC 245.

Yan has now improved to 6-0 inside the Octagon and has had dominating performances over Jimmie Rivera and Faber. Now, he thinks after the win, he should be the one to challenge for the bantamweight title.

“What do you guys think?” Yan said (via MMA Junkie). “Do I deserve to fight for the title or not? I’ve had six wins inside a year-and-a-half. I think I deserve it.”

Not only did Yan win the fight, but he barely took any damage and says he is ready to fight whenever the UFC needs.

“I feel good,” Yan said. “I don’t think I have any serious injuries. I can come back whenever they tell me to come back.”

Although Petr Yan may very well be the number one contender at bantamweight. But, Henry Cejudo says he is interested in fighting Jose Aldo, especially because he believes the Brazilian beat, Marlon Moraes.

There is no question Henry Cejudo has options for his next fight and Petr Yan’s UFC 245 performance may have very well earned him a shot at the champ.