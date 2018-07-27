Petr Yan and Douglas Silva de Andrade set for UFC Moscow

Petr Yan will be fighting from home in his second UFC appearance, and he will have a tough guest to control in #15 ranked bantamweight Douglas Silva de Andrade. ESPN has reported that Petr Yan will be fighting as the native fan favorite at UFC Moscow when he takes on Brazil’s Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Petr Yan made his UFC debut in spectacular fashion when he delivered Teruto Ishihara his first TKO of his career, which made back to back knockouts for the Russian. All told, Yan has four of his nine victories by knockout. The lone loss on Yan’s 9-1 record came in 2016 via split decision. Many people consider Petr Yan another very promising prospect out of Russia, and the UFC certainly concurs, providing Yan the opportunity of fighting a ranked opponent in only his second fight in the promotion.

Douglas Silva de Andrade will be making his sixth UFC appearance for this bout and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera at UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Anders. Andrade has a UFC record of 3-2, but a very, very impressive professional record of 25-2-2. With approximately three times the fight experience as Yan, Silva will look to demonstrate the way experience shimmers under the bright lights.

With the addition of this bantamweight bout, the current UFC Moscow card is below:

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski

Petr Yan vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Omari Akhmedov vs. C.B. Dollaway

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Adam Yandiev

What is your prediction for this bantamweight contest?