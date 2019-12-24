Petr Yan Has ‘Lost All Respect’ For Henry Cejudo Over Targeting Jose Aldo

Petr Yan isn’t thrilled with Henry Cejudo going after Jose Aldo for his first bantamweight title defense.

Yan and Aldo both competed in separate bouts on the UFC 245 card earlier this month. Yan knocked out Urijah Faber via head kick, while Aldo lost a split decision to Marlon Moraes. UFC president Dana White claimed that Cejudo told him he thought Aldo won the fight and wants to defend his gold against him.

Petr Yan Blasts Henry Cejudo For Wanting Jose Aldo Fight

Yan spoke to BJPenn.com and he made it clear that he feels Cejudo wants to take the easy route for his first bantamweight title defense.

“I lost all respect for Cejudo. He doesn’t want to defend his belt against a real number one contender,” Petr Yan said to BJPENN.com through his translator Sayat Abdrakhmanov. “He wants to fight someone with zero wins in 135 division and on a two-fight losing streak, and far from the peak of his career. UFC shouldn’t support this behavior if they want to keep any significance to that belt. Honestly, it will be bad for the sport.”

Yan went on to say that Cejudo is making a mockery out of the sport of mixed martial arts.

“He is a triple clown who is trying to turn our sport into a circus. He knows I’m a terrible matchup for him,” he explained. “That’s why he is trying to avoid fighting me.”