UFC 238’s Petr Yan Sees Nothing Special In Henry Cejudo & Marlon Moraes

Petr Yan isn’t impressed by Henry Cejudo or Marlon Moraes.

This Saturday night (June 8), UFC 238 takes place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In the main event, flyweight champion Cejudo will take on Moraes for the vacant bantamweight gold. Yan will also be on the card as he’ll do battle with Jimmie Rivera.

Yan Not Getting The Hoopla Over Cejudo & Moraes

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s Eurobash podcast, Yan made it clear that he feels the winner of Cejudo vs. Moraes will eventually drop the 135-pound gold to him:

“Of course I’m ready for the title. I don’t care if it’s Cejudo or Moraes, I don’t see me lacking anything compared to them. There’s nothing special about them; of course I want to fight the winner of their fight. For all of my other UFC fights I didn’t even prepare that well. I didn’t have structured training, a head coach or anything like that. Honestly, I was preparing like an amateur. If I fight for the title, I’ll be making significant changes to my camp and that will make a difference too.”

