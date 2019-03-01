Petr Yan Inks New Six-Fight Contract With the UFC

The future is looking bright for Petr Yan. And it will be taking place in the UFC for a long time if things go according to plan.

Petr Yan announced to the world via social media that he has signed a new six-fight UFC contract:

Glad to announce that I just signed my third promotional agreement with UFC for 6 fights. Big thanks to my management team @dannyrube & @sayatmma Now I’m motivated more than ever #nomercy pic.twitter.com/eeRVIHjDMs — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 1, 2019

Indeed Petr Yan has shown absolutely no mercy to the competition thus far in his UFC stint. A native of Omsk, Omsk Oblast, Russia, Yan has gone 4-0 thus far in the UFC. And after defeating John Dodson in his last outing at UFC on ESPN+ 3, Yan finds himself currently ranked #8 in the bantamweight division, cracking the top 10 in the UFC rankings for the first time in his career. After the updated rankings were released, Yan made it known that he was far from satisfied. Yan continues to look upwards and has an opponent in mind whom a victory against would boost the Russian’s stock and ranking position even more:

Did @JimmieRivera135 go missing? Someone tell him to respond to my callout, no is an answer too https://t.co/NnEeUErSlb — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) February 26, 2019

Jimmie Rivera is currently ranked two spots ahead of Yan at #6 and is coming off a loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC Phoenix.

What do you think should be the first fight of Petr Yan’s new six-fight contract? A bout against Jimmie Rivera? Or someone else?