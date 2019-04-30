Petr Yan On UFC 238 Opponent Jimmie Rivera: ‘I’ll Beat The Sh*t Out Of Him’

Petr Yan is looking to make a statement at UFC 238.

On June 8, Yan will clash with Jimmie Rivera inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This will be Yan’s highest ranked opposition. At one point, Rivera looked to be in title contention and he’s still in the top 10 bantamweight rankings. Yan sits at the ninth spot and is vying to climb the ladder.

Yan Has Bold Prediction For Rivera Fight

Yan appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “Eurobash” podcast. During his appearance, “No Mercy” said it’s his time to shine:



“I saw his fights against John Dodson and Aljamain Sterling, I don’t think it was a case of him not showing up, that’s always his level and it was also about what his opponents did. Aljamain did a good job of stopping him. I don’t think it was a flawed performance by Jimmie, I just think that’s just his normal level. I don’t think speed will be the main factor, the key factors will be my technique and my IQ—the decisions I make in the Octagon. I don’t think I need to be fast in this fight, I just need to do the right thing at the right time. That’s how I’m preparing for him, you’ve got to hit him hard at the right times. My prediction is that I’ll beat the sh*t out of him, then celebrate the victory and ask who’s next.”

UFC 238 will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes will collide for the vacant 135-pound gold. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her gold on the line against Jessica Eye.