Petr Yan Not Impressed By Aljamain Sterling’s UFC 238 Win

Petr Yan believes Aljamain Sterling’s win over Pedro Munhoz left a lot to be desired.

Yan did battle with Jimmie Rivera last night (June 8) inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The bout was featured on the main card of UFC 238. While Rivera had some success, it wasn’t enough to overcome Yan. “No Mercy” picked up the unanimous decision victory.

Yan Criticizes Sterling’s Performance Against Munhoz

Speaking to reporters backstage, Yan said Sterling’s unanimous decision victory over Munhoz didn’t leave him in awe (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I watched (Aljamain) Sterling’s (win over Pedro Munhoz),, and with all due respect, I was not impressed at all. I would beat him and the champion (Henry Cejudo) in one night.”

Henry Cejudo captured the bantamweight title last night. The flyweight champion added the 135-pound gold to his mantle with a TKO victory over Marlon Moraes in the third round. Going into UFC 238, many believed that Sterling vs. Munhoz would serve as a number one contender bout, but it wasn’t guaranteed by the promotion. Time will tell what UFC officials decide to do.

Who do you think is more deserving of the next UFC bantamweight title opportunity, Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling?