Petr Yan Now Faces Newcomer Jin Soo Son at UFC Moscow

Petr Yan now has a new opponent for UFC Moscow. Originally slated to be facing Douglas Silva de Andrade, Yan will now be squaring off against UFC newcomer at the event.

Jin Soo Son has a professional record of 9-2 and enters the UFC currently on a four-fight winning streak. He will be thrown to the fire in his debut in the promotion, though, as Petr Yan is someone touted as a true prospect in the bantamweight division…a prospect who will be fighting with the Moscow crowd behind the native Russian.

Petr Yan made a spectacular UFC debut when he TKOed Teruto Ishihara, an experience Ishihara had never felt prior to the contest. This was the second consecutive knockout for Yan, adding to the total tally of four knockouts to his name, which is slightly less than half of his nine victories. Yan’s only loss in his MMA career was via split decision in 2016. Prior to Silva de Andrade falling out, Yan would have had a clear path to becoming ranked with a win over the #15 Silva de Andrade. Now, improving his record to 10-1 at the expense of a debuting Jin Soo Son will have to do. But no doubt, Soo Son will have other plans, which includes making his grand entrance by crashing the homecoming party of Petr Yan on September 15th.

UFC Moscow, takes place on September 15 at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium. The current card is below:

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski

Petr Yan vs. Jin Soo Son

Omari Akhmedov vs. C.B. Dollaway

Kajan Johnson vs. Rustam Khabilov

Desmond Green vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Yandiev

Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Do you think Petr Yan has what it takes to be another star for the Russian market?