Petr Yan Says He’s Undoubtedly Number One Contender For UFC Bantamweight Gold

With Aljamain Sterling out of action, Petr Yan declares himself the next UFC bantamweight title contender.

Sterling recently took to his Instagram account to confirm that he was supposed to meet Frankie Edgar at UFC 244, but he wasn’t cleared by the New York State Athletic Commission due to a wrist injury. “The Funkmaster” underwent surgery.

“I kept pushing through the injuries’ limits and telling the doctors that I would be fine with not getting surgery,” Aljamain Sterling said. Recently I was offered a HUGE fight, so I was going to push the limits again, despite having less strength than my left hand (I’m right-handed) to fight the legend, Frankie “The Answer” Edgar, at [Madison Square Garden]!!

“Unfortunately, the NYSAC wouldn’t approve me in time to fight at home for Nov. 2nd. Although the wrist pain got significantly worse from fighting Pedro Munhoz, I was really disappointed but recognized that maybe this was Gods plan for me,” he added. “I’ve been searching for clarity or a sign…maybe this was it.”

Petr Yan Calls Himself No. 1 Contender

Yan took to his Twitter account to declare himself as the number one contender for the UFC bantamweight gold.

Speedy recovery to @funkmasterMMA but with him being out there’s no question who is #1 contender in the division now! If you don’t agree I’m the next in line you can fight me on UFC 245 https://t.co/v1yk37mhiI — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 25, 2019

A quick glance at the UFC rankings reveals that Cory Sandhagen is ahead of Yan on the bantamweight ladder. Sandhagen sits at the third spot, while Yan is just behind him at number four. With “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo out until 2020 and UFC president Dana White wanting him to defend the flyweight title next, Yan may very well have to take at least one more fight before he can truly be called the number one contender.