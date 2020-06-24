Petr Yan Tells Sean O’Malley: Stick Your Long Arms Right Into Your A**Hole

Petr Yan has a rather interesting message for Sean O’Malley.

Yan is set to fight for the UFC bantamweight championship on July 11. He’ll go one-on-one with Jose Aldo on the UFC 251 card. While a potential bout between Yan and O’Malley isn’t likely for the immediate future due to the gap in rankings, that hasn’t stopped both men from trading barbs.

Petr Yan Has Harsh Words For Sean O’Malley

Yan took to his Twitter account and made it clear he doesn’t think O’Malley’s reach would be effective if they ever fight.

I did boxing for 8 years and during that time I’ve beat up as many lanky long dudes as you have hairs on your head curly boy. Use your long arms to stick it up right into your asshole. Your reach will be useful only for that @SugaSeanMMA — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 24, 2020

Earlier this month, Yan and O’Malley traded shots on social media. Yan said it’s his time to capture UFC gold and O’Malley responded by poking fun at Yan’s first name.

Calm down, you can’t even spell your name right, Peter. https://t.co/jFH0MVf0zA — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 12, 2020

Yan’s response to O’Malley at the time was rather tame, unlike his recent fiery message.

You are working for me now curly boi 👌🏻 https://t.co/NpYDNaQpvE — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 13, 2020

O’Malley sits at the number 14 position on the UFC bantamweight rankings. He’s coming off a first-round knockout win over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250. Many believe that the “Sugar” show is due for ranked opposition next. O’Malley has called for a bout with former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt but many believe it’s too soon. UFC president Dana White also dismissed talks of the bout at this stage.

As for Yan, he’s riding a nine-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since March 2016. He’s coming off a brutal knockout win over Urijah Faber.