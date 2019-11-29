Petr Yan Thinks Henry Cejudo Is Holding Up UFC Bantamweight Division

Petr Yan is calling for UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo to defend or vacate.

Yan is scheduled to take on Urijah Faber on Dec. 14 at UFC 245. It’s Yan’s chance to extend his winning streak to six. While Yan may find himself in a number one contender spot soon, he’s questioning whether or not he’d meet Cejudo for the 135-pound gold.

Yan Says Cejudo Is Holding Up UFC Bantamweight Division

Speaking to James Lynch of theScore MMA, Yan made it clear that he feels Cejudo has a choice to make.

“Cejudo is running around like a mouse,” Yan told theScore through an interpreter earlier this week. “He didn’t make a decision, but now it’s time to make a decision already. He can’t hold up such a good division like ours.”

Cejudo hasn’t competed since defeating Marlon Moraes to capture the UFC bantamweight gold back in June. He’s been recovering from shoulder surgery. UFC president Dana White has said that he wants Cejudo to defend his flyweight title next or vacate and defend his bantamweight championship.

Yan believes that if he gets past Faber then he should get a title opportunity.

“I always want to fight someone who is higher in the rankings than me, and someone who will get me closer to the title,” Yan said. “Faber wanted to fight, Faber wanted the title shot. I think his name, beating him, it will be very good for me.

“If I beat Faber, it will be six wins in a row, so I feel like I should be next in line.”