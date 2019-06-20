Petr Yan’s Manager Says His Fighter Would Take Interim UFC Bantamweight Title Bout

If the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is in need of an interim bantamweight title bout, Petr Yan would answer the call.

Yan and Aljamain Sterling both competed in separate bouts at UFC 238. Yan earned a unanimous decision victory over Jimmie Rivera, while Sterling bested Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision as well. Both men have been clamoring for the next bantamweight title opportunity, but champion Henry Cejudo will likely miss the rest of 2019 due to shoulder surgery.

Yan’s Manager Says Interim Bantamweight Title Bout Is Welcome

Daniel Rubenstein, Yan’s manager, told MMAJunkie.com that Yan welcomes an interim title bout with Sterling:

“At this point, Petr has fought five times, five wins, in under 12 months. No one has ever done that in the bantamweight division of the UFC. I feel Petr has earned his title shot at Henry, but with Henry being out for the rest of the year, if the UFC wants to do an interim title vs. Sterling, Petr is more than happy to oblige.”

Yan is riding an eight-fight winning streak. He is 5-0 under the UFC banner. As for Sterling, he’s won four bouts in a row.

Would you like to see Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling before Henry Cejudo returns?