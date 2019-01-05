Anthony Pettis has turned a lot of heads with his latest social media post.

Pettis is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. He’s also competed as a featherweight, but “Showtime” might be making the move to 170 pounds. The 29-fight veteran recently hinted at targeting a former welterweight title contender.

“Showtime” Wants “Wonder Boy?”

Pettis recently took to his Instagram account and asked fans if they want to see him take on Stephen Thompson:

“Heard somebody is looking for a fight. What you guys think? Take my talents to WW and take on the [Wonder] boy? Comment, let me know if y’all get excited for this one #showtime #lovethis#forthefans #teampettis.”

Thompson has been having a hard time getting a fight. While many thought “Wonderboy” would meet former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, that ended up not being the case as Ben Askren got the fight with Lawler. Thompson has also said that Santiago Ponzinibbio declined to fight him. Thompson hasn’t fought since dropping a controversial unanimous decision to Darren Till back in May 2018.

As for Pettis, he last competed back in October. He fell short against Tony Ferguson via TKO after suffering a broken hand. Pettis has been trying to get back on track, going 3-3 after being on a three-fight skid.

Would you be down to see Anthony Pettis vs. Stephen Thompson?