PFL 1: Season 2 Live Results Tonight (May 9)

The first PFL (PFL) event in the second season will take place tonight (May 9).

PFL 1: Season 2 will be held inside NYCB Live in Uniondale, NY. The main event will feature a women’s lightweight clash between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. Season one welterweight winner Magomed Magomedkerimov takes on John Howard. Ray Cooper III will meet Zane Kamaka, Sarah Kaufman shares the cage with Morgan Frier, and Sadibou Sy goes one-on-one with David Michaud.

Preliminary action will see five fights. Handesson Ferreira vs. Bojan Velickovic, Genah Fabian vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel, Glaico Franca vs. Gamzat Khiramagomedov, Chris Curtis vs. Andre Fialho, and Moriel Charneski vs. Roberta Samad will be featured on the prelims.

The main card airs live on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET. The ESPN+ prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of PFL 1: Season 2 throughout the night. Keep refreshing the page for live updates below:

Main Card (ESPN2)

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

John Howard vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Ray Cooper III vs. Zane Kamaka

Sarah Kaufman vs. Morgan Frier

David Michaud vs. Sadibou Sy

Prelims (ESPN+)