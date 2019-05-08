PFL 1: Season 2 Weigh-In Results & Live Stream Today (May 8)

The PFL 1: Season 2 event is upon us, which means it’s time for the weigh-ins.

Tomorrow night (May 9), PFL will makes its ESPN debut for season two. The main card will air live on ESPN2, while the prelims can be seen on ESPN+. In the main event of PFL 1: Season 2, Kayla Harrison will collide with Larissa Pacheco in the first women’s lightweight tournament bout for PFL.

The co-main event will feature PFL season one welterweight winner Magomed Magomedkerimov going one-on-one with John Howard. Other bouts on the main card include Ray Cooper III vs. Zane Kamaka, Sarah Kaufman vs. Morgan Frier, and Sadibou Sy vs. David Michaud.

Peep a live stream of the festivities beginning at 4 p.m. ET as well as weigh-in results:

ESPN2

Kayla Harrison (155.6) vs. Larissa Pacheco (155.6)

Magomed Magomedkerimov (170.4) vs. John Howard (170.8)

Ray Cooper III (170.2) vs. Zane Kamaka (172.8)*

Sarah Kaufman (153.6) vs. Morgan Frier (151.6)

Sadibou Sy (169.8) vs. David Michaud (170.8)

ESPN+

Handesson Ferreira (170.2) vs. Bojan Velickovic (170.2)

Genah Fabian (155.6) vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel (155.6)

Gamzat Khiramagomedov (171) vs. Glaico Franca (170.8)

Andre Fialho (170.4) vs. Chris Curtis (170.6)

Moriel Charneski (155) vs. Roberta Samad (154.4)

*- Kamaka missed weight, but the fight will go on.