PFL 1: Season 2 Weigh-In Results & Live Stream Today (May 8)

The PFL 1: Season 2 event is upon us, which means it’s time for the weigh-ins.
Tomorrow night (May 9), PFL will makes its ESPN debut for season two. The main card will air live on ESPN2, while the prelims can be seen on ESPN+. In the main event of PFL 1: Season 2, Kayla Harrison will collide with Larissa Pacheco in the first women’s lightweight tournament bout for PFL.
The co-main event will feature PFL season one welterweight winner Magomed Magomedkerimov going one-on-one with John Howard. Other bouts on the main card include Ray Cooper III vs. Zane Kamaka, Sarah Kaufman vs. Morgan Frier, and Sadibou Sy vs. David Michaud.
Peep a live stream of the festivities beginning at 4 p.m. ET as well as weigh-in results:
ESPN2
- Kayla Harrison (155.6) vs. Larissa Pacheco (155.6)
- Magomed Magomedkerimov (170.4) vs. John Howard (170.8)
- Ray Cooper III (170.2) vs. Zane Kamaka (172.8)*
- Sarah Kaufman (153.6) vs. Morgan Frier (151.6)
- Sadibou Sy (169.8) vs. David Michaud (170.8)
ESPN+
- Handesson Ferreira (170.2) vs. Bojan Velickovic (170.2)
- Genah Fabian (155.6) vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel (155.6)
- Gamzat Khiramagomedov (171) vs. Glaico Franca (170.8)
- Andre Fialho (170.4) vs. Chris Curtis (170.6)
- Moriel Charneski (155) vs. Roberta Samad (154.4)
*- Kamaka missed weight, but the fight will go on.