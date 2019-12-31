PFL 10: 2019 Championship Live Results

The PFL 10, 2019 results are coming at you live tonight (Dec. 31).

The PFL playoffs will come to its conclusion tonight when we will find out who will take home the grand prize of $1 million in the six championship bouts on the card. In addition to the six championship bouts, Brendan Loughnane of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series fame will take on 11-4 David Alex Valente to open the night. Below is the full lineup for tonight’s PFL 10 card:

Featherweight Championship: Emiliano Sordi vs. Jordan Johnson

Women’s Lightweight Championship: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Men’s Lightweight Championship: Natan Schulte vs. Loik Radzhabov

Welterweight Championship: David Michaud vs. Ray Cooper III

Heavyweight Championship: Ali Isaev vs. Jared Rosholt

Brendan Loughnane vs. David Alex Valente

PFL 10 takes place from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The main card airs at 7PM ET on ESPN 2, and the prelims begin streaming on ESPN+ at 6PM. Keep refreshing this page below to see updated results.