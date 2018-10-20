PFL 10 Results: Welterweights & Middleweights Advance To Finals

UPDATE: PFL 10 is in the books. Ray Cooper III, Magomed Magomedkerimov, Louis Taylor, and Abusupiyan Magomedov have advanced to the Dec. 31 finals of their divisions.

ORIGINAL:

PFL 10 is set to get underway.

Tonight (Oct. 20), PFL 10 will be held inside St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. We will find out who will move on to the welterweight and middleweight finals in PFL’s $1 million tournament.

Featured on tonight’s card will be Ray Cooper III, Jake Shields, Eddie Gordon, Rick Story, Pavel Kusch, and more. Quarterfinal matches will be featured on the prelims and the start of the main card. As the night progresses, we will reach the semifinal bouts.

Cooper III vs. Shields will be a rematch. Back in July, “Bradda Boy” scored a second-round TKO victory over Shields. Cooper III went on to stop Kusch in 18 seconds. Cooper III has been on a tear, but Shields insists things will be different this go-around.

Above you can watch a live stream of the prelims, which will begin around 7 p.m. ET. Be sure to keep refreshing this page for live results below:

Main Card

Abusupiyan Magomedov def. Sadibou Sy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

– middleweight semifinal bout

Ray Cooper III def. Handesson Ferreira via TKO (punches) – R1, 2:28

– welterweight semifinal bout

Louis Taylor vs. John Howard ends via technical draw (illegal knee strike), Taylor advances due to first-round advantage

– middleweight semifinal bout

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Bojan Velickovic via TKO (strikes) – R2, 3:13

– welterweight semifinal bout

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Gasan Umalatov ends via majority draw (20-18, 19-19, 19-19), Magomedov advances due to first-round advantage

– middleweight quarterfinal bout

Ray Cooper III def. Jake Shields via TKO (punches) – R1, 3:10

– welterweight quarterfinal bout

Sadibou Sy vs. Bruno Santos ends via majority draw (20-18, 19-19, 19-19), Sy advances due to a first-round tiebreaker

– middleweight quarterfinal bout

Handesson Ferreira def. Rick Story via verbal submission (injury) – R2, 1:15

– welterweight quarterfinal bout

Prelims

John Howard def. Eddie Gordon via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18)

– middleweight quarterfinal bout

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Pavel Kusch via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18)

– welterweight quarterfinal bout

Louis Taylor def. Rex Harris via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18)

– middleweight quarterfinal bout

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Bojan Velickovic ends via draw (19-19, 19-19, 19-19), Nurmagomedov has been injured, therefore Velickovic will advance.

– welterweight quarterfinal bout